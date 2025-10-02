PGA president Don Rea finally apologize for Bethpage Black behavior at Ryder Cup

PGA of America president Don Rea Jr., who initially compared vitriolic comments at the Ryder Cup with what could be heard at a youth soccer game, finally apologized Thursday in an email to the 30,000-plus golf professionals he was elected to serve.

Europe built a record lead after two days and held on for a 15-13 victory — its six in the last eight Ryder Cups — but the event was marred by a gallery that made it personal and profane.

The PGA of America has been reeling from its lack of response to behavior at Bethpage Black, which began as early as Friday morning when a small section of fans chanted, “(Expletive) you, Rory,” upon seeing Rory McIlroy's image on a video screen from the practice range.

It only got worse, with vulgar language directed at European players, video of a beer being slapped out of someone's hand toward McIlroy's wife, and a comedian hired to lead cheers on the first tee getting involved in the expletive-laden chant toward McIlroy.

Rea said in a BBC interview Sunday morning, "You've got 50,000 people here that are really excited, and heck, you could go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things."

He went on to say the behavior was distracting American players because they had to spend energy helping to control the crowd.

The Associated Press obtained his letter sent to PGA of America members that began, “Let me begin with what we must own. While the competition was spirited — especially with the U.S. team’s rally on Sunday afternoon — some fan behavior clearly crossed the line.”

“It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA of America or as PGA of America golf professionals,” Rea wrote. “We condemn that behavior unequivocally.”

The abuse was such that McIlroy began pushing back, telling one spectator to “shut the (expletive) up” during a foursomes match Saturday morning. McIlroy and Shane Lowry each gave it back to the gallery during their fourballs victory that afternoon.

Rea also said during his BBC interview when asked directly about the abuse hurled toward McIlroy, “I haven't heard some of that. I'm sure it happened. It happens when we're over in Rome on the other side, and Rory understands. Things like that are going to happen."

Matt Fitzpatrick said about the Rome reference, “It’s pretty offensive to European fans the fact that he said that, really.”

Lowry said the level of abuse directed at McIlroy's wife was “astonishing.”

Derek Sprague, the CEO at the PGA of America, went on Golf Channel on Tuesday to say spectators crossed the line and that he planned to apologize personally to McIlroy and his wife, Erica, who formerly worked at the PGA.

“Rory might have been a target because of how good he is, but the entire European team should not have been subjected to that,” Sprague said on Golf Channel. “I feel badly and I plan on apologizing to them.”

Rea also took heat for an awkward trophy presentation on Sunday in which he mentioned Europe had retained the cup, instead of winning it.

And then he posted on his Linkedin page Tuesday, "I'm personally taking some criticism right now and that comes with the role and just like when I was an umpire I expect it. However to the students and PGA members that follow me, know this, I am not bothered."

He linked to a sermon he gave three years ago and concluded, “The truth is still the truth. New level. New devil.”

“What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys. We certainly own this one,” Rea said in his letter to PGA members. "Our CEO Derek Sprague has apologized on our behalf to Erica and Rory McIlroy and to everyone with Ryder Cup Europe. I would also like to personally apologize to them and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments in the media during the event.

“While it wasn’t my intention, some of my comments were seen in a negative light which reflects poorly on not only myself but also on the PGA of America and for that I truly apologize.”

He ended the email, “God Bless and as always Go U.S.A!”

The PGA of America announced in 2013 it would bring the Ryder Cup to Bethpage Black, the proud, public golf course on Long Island that had a reputation for its raw comments directed at players. Ted Bishop was the PGA president and Pete Bevacqua — now the athletic director at Notre Dame — was the CEO at the time of the announcement.

Bishop was forced out as president in 2014 with a month left on his two-year term for a social media post when he angrily referred to Ian Poulter as a "lil girl."

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.