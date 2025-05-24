PGA champ Scottie Scheffler makes big move in 3rd round at Colonial before three late bogeys

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — Scottie Scheffler knew he had to make a bunch of birdies in the third round at Colonial for any chance to win in his third consecutive start. The world's No. 1 player did just that, but also had three bogeys on the back nine.

Coming off his third major victory at the PGA Championship a week ago, but starting the weekend 10 strokes off the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler shot a 6-under 64 Saturday with eight birdies an an eagle at Hogan's Alley. That got him to 7 under after being only one stroke better than the cut line.

“You are always going to hope to go play a perfect round. It basically never happens,” Scheffler said. “I mean, three bogeys definitely hurts, especially when you are trying to chase, but overall I did some good things.”

Scheffler will need another spectacular round Sunday to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win in three starts in a row, and the only player other than Ben Hogan in 1946 to win the Byron Nelson and Colonial in the same season. Scheffler won his beloved hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month when matching the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record at 31-under 253 for an eight-stroke win.

“I would say mentally I definitely am a bit tired. I’m definitely taking a lighter schedule this week than I normally would at a tournament, but overall my game, it feels like it’s in a good spot. I felt like I was able to get some good rest to start this week,” he said. “I’m just out here battling. I had a good day today. The first two days definitely could have been a bit better, but we’ll see how things shake out ... and see what I can do tomorrow."

Scheffler got to 8 under for the week with an eagle at the 637-yard 11th hole, where he got on the green in two shots and made the 15-foot putt. That followed consecutive birdies as Nos. 9 and 10, and starting the back nine with an approach to 2 1/2 feet.

His most impressive shot of the day came after his 347-yard drive at No. 7 into a native area of grass well left and at least 20 feet below the fairway. His ball was about 140 yards from the hole in an area where he said “the grass was more airy than it was thick." With a gap through the trees to the green, he hit it to 15 feet of the pin and then just missed making a spectacular birdie.

“It was kind of an interesting one because the lie at first looked bad, and the more we got in there and looked at it, the kind of more options that came about,” Scheffler said.

But Scheffler didn’t avoid bogeys after tee shots into bunkers at Nos. 12 and 13. He eventually two-putted from 40 feet at the 453-yard 12th hole, then his tee shot at the par-3 13th went into the sand fronting the green on the edge of a pond. He hit that within 5 feet, but missed the par save and after tapping in the bogey batted the ball out of the air and off the green with his putter.

He had consecutive birdies at Nos. 16 and 17 before missing the fairway at No. 18 to finish with another bogey.

“I think maybe you have to do a little bit more to amp yourself up when you are sitting 10 shots back versus when you are already near the lead," he said. “Today I had to go out there and make a bunch of birdies, which I was able to do early in the round. I struggled a touch on the back nine, but overall I put up a decent score.”

