Paige Bueckers scores 44 points, sets WNBA rookie record in Dallas Wings' loss

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Paige Bueckers put together not just one of the best shooting performances by a WNBA rookie, but one of the best performances ever by any player.

The top pick in this year's draft scored 44 points in the Dallas Wings' 81-80 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night, the most points by a rookie in WNBA history and the most points in a game by any player this season.

Bueckers sank 17 of 21 shots, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line to become the first player in league history with 40-plus points on 80% shooting from the floor.

She also had four rebounds and three assists.

The WNBA first-year player record of 44 was set by Cynthia Cooper in the inaugural season of the WNBA (1997), when all players were ‘first year.’ The true rookie record was held by Candace Parker who scored 40 points in 2008.

But it was a bittersweet performance for Bueckers, whose primary focus is on winning.

“I’ve always prided myself and the team on winning so that’s obviously the main goal," she said. “Honestly, I think I’m just most proud of this team, like, the way we fight. This team just means so much to me.”

Bueckers, who scored Dallas’ final 13 points, credited her teammates.

“Just my teammates getting me open. Screening for me, running some off-ball actions, trying to get myself open looks," she said. ”Just bringing the ball up the floor. (Luisa Geiselsoder) set amazing screens for me the entire night and then my teammates just looking for me, getting me the ball, getting me open.”

Bueckers’ teammate Arike Ogunbowale, who did not play on Wednesday night, posted “ROY” (Rookie of the Year) on X.

Bueckers is 60 points shy of Ogunbowale’s franchise rookie scoring record of 630 points, set in 2019.

“Unreal. honored to play with you,” teammate Maddy Siegrist posted on X.

Even the Sparks fans realized they were witnessing something special, cheering every Bueckers basket.

“It means a lot specifically because people have gotten to see the struggle and people have gotten to see the injuries, and the ups and downs,” said Bueckers, who struggled with injuries at UConn.

Bueckers moved past Cooper for third-longest streak of consecutive double-digit scoring games by a rookie in WNBA history with 29. Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson holds the record of 33.

Bueckers had a chance to seal the game with the ball in her hands with 30 seconds left on the clock and a one-point lead.

The rookie guard drew two defenders near the 3-point arc and unselfishly passed it to the corner for Aziaha James, whose 3-point attempt hit off the back of the rim.

Los Angeles got it to its veteran guard Kelsey Plum, who dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane past multiple defenders to bank in a runner at the buzzer.

