Sports

Padres turn triple play to clinch playoff spot with 4-2 win over Dodgers

By BETH HARRIS

Padres Dodgers Baseball San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, scores after hitting a two-run home run as Jackson Merrill waits to congratulate him during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

By BETH HARRIS

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot Tuesday night when they turned a triple play to preserve a 4-2 victory over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

After missing the postseason last year, Manny Machado and the Padres earned the eighth playoff berth in franchise history. They are guaranteed at least a National League wild card with five games remaining in the regular season.

San Diego is two games behind Los Angeles with two games left in their series at Dodger Stadium.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!