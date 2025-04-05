Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky's record with his 894th goal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has tied Wayne Gretzky's NHL goals record by scoring the 894th of his career, setting off a wild celebration on the ice with his teammates and chants of "Ovi! Ovi!" in the crowd that included the "Great One" himself.

Ovechkin scored on the power play with 13:46 left Friday night, stopping the game while fans rose to their feet to applaud the longtime Washington Capitals captain. Clearly emotional he skated several laps around center ice asking for more cheers, then returned to the bench where he blew kisses to members of his family in a suite.

A video montage of Ovechkin's path to 894 played on arena video boards during the next stoppage in play. He's now one goal away from breaking one of hockey's biggest records.

With Gretzky in attendance for the first time during this chase, Ovechkin gave him and nearly everyone else in the building reason to cheer early by scoring his 893rd goal less than four minutes in. He took a pass from Dylan Strome behind the net and banking the puck off the far post and goaltender Spencer Knight's back and in.

After a few seconds, Ovechkin’s personal goal song, “Shake, Rattle & Roll” by Big Joe Turner,” started blaring from arena speakers as mascot Slapshot flipped the counter in one corner from 892 to 893.

Scoring in a fourth consecutive game, Ovechkin reached 40 goals for a 14th time in 20 seasons, which is the most in league history. With his second, he is at 41.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.