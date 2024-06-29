Olympics and unfinished business await for hurdler Holloway while Sha'Carri and Lyles keep blazing

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Grant Holloway won U.S. track trials in the 110-meter hurdles Friday, finishing in 12.86 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history, to earn a chance to capture the Olympic title that eluded him in an upset loss three years ago.

The 26-year-old three-time world champion will head to the Olympics as the favorite even after clipping the eighth hurdle and having to lean into the finish to beat Freddie Crittenden by .07.

This marked Holloway's third sub-13 run of the season — the second-fastest of his career. Daniel Roberts finished third in 12.96, making this the first race in history with three sub-13 times.

Others with unfinished business looming at the Olympics include Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles, each of whom blazed through their 200-meter semifinals to set up races Saturday to qualify for their second event.

Richardson faces a matchup against Gabby Thomas in what could be one of the best races of the trials.

Holloway's 110 hurdles was impressive, though he's well aware that making the games and bringing home Olympic gold are two different things.

In Tokyo three years ago, he cleared all 10 hurdles but faded late and lost by .05 to Jamaica's Hansle Parchment, who runs in his country's national championship this weekend. Holloway called it one of the worst races he'd ever run and one of Parchment's best.

Sha'Carri vs. Gabby Thomas

Sha'Carri Richardson ran her personal-best time. Gabby Thomas ran the season's best time.

Up next, a showdown in the final between the two best at 200 meters.

Thomas, the Olympic bronze medalist in 2021, glanced up to the scoreboard and looked surprised when she saw the “21.78” by her name after her semifinal, a mark that bettered the best of 2024 by .05.

Richardson was every bit as pleased with her 21.92, which matched a personal best.

“It just shows I've been working, not just me but my team, preparing for this moment,” Richardson said.

Thomas ran a smooth curve and accelerated down the homestretch to hit a time even she wasn't expecting. She said she'd love to put another low number up in the final Saturday.

“I absolutely would,” she said. “If I make the team, I want to come out with another world lead, another ‘pb’ and just show everyone I'm ready to compete.”

Lyles vs. clock

Lyles ran a wind-aided 19.60 to win his semifinal, and was thinking about more than the Olympic spot he'll be racing for Saturday.

“After the 100s, I was thinking I could come out here and attack the American record again, maybe the world record. We'll see,” said Lyles, who won the 100 last weekend.

Two summers ago on this track, Lyles ran 19.31 to knock down Michael Johnson's hallowed American record of 19.32. The world record belongs to Usain Bolt at 19.19.

