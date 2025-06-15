Oilers dealing with Stanley Cup Final goalie debate. Panthers, 1 win from repeating, have Bobrovsky

When the Edmonton Oilers face elimination in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers, either Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard will lead them on to the ice as their starting goaltender.

The defending champion Panthers have no such debate. Two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky has started 63 consecutive playoff games going back to early in the playoffs in 2023, and he is a big reason they are on the cusp of winning a second consecutive title.

“He puts so much time into his focus and his ability and then the experience that he has, so there’s a calmness that comes with Sergei that’s spread throughout the team,” coach Paul Maurice said Sunday. “He’s the incredible, elite player that gets totally underappreciated: taken for granted, I guess, by us because he’s so consistent with his game.”

Bobrovsky has stopped 165 of the 181 shots on net during the final, allowing 16 goals with a save percentage of .912. Skinner and Pickard have combined to stop 141 of 163, allowing 22 with respective save percentages of .860 and .878.

Many of those goals scored by Florida and allowed by Edmonton had more to do with the skaters in front of whoever is in the crease, hence a rotating door at hockey's most important position in the final. Skinner started the first four, Pickard entered Game 4 and won in relief, then lost Game 5.

Skinner will probably get the nod in Game 6, but coach Kris Knoblauch is not saying which way he's leaning.

“It’s not an easy decision,” Knoblauch said. “We’ve got two goalies that have shown that they can play extremely well, win hockey games and we feel that no matter who we choose, they can win the game."

That confidence is even stronger around the Panthers, given how steady Bobrovsky has been. Even though Game 5 turned into a rout, Maurice credited the goalie known as “Bob” for a handful of important early saves to make it possible.

It is something Bobrovsky has done all series, all playoffs and all season for a long time.

“He keeps us in the game so many times at key moments and is making huge saves," top defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "He always gives us a chance to win every night. He’s been amazing for us.”

Bobrovsky at 36 is adored by teammates. Aaron Ekblad, who has played with him for six seasons, called him simply the best.

“We love him,” Ekblad said. “There's no doubt about it.”

That admiration has been earned. Bobrovsky has developed a reputation for his tireless work on dry land and the practice habits on the ice that have translated into results: a lot of winning.

It's no coincidence the Panthers have won 10 of 11 playoff series since Bobrovsky took over for Alex Lyon three games into the first round in 2023.

“He just sticks kind of to the same routine, and his preparation is unlike anything I’ve ever seen while being in this league,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “It almost becomes routine some of the incredible saves he makes.”

There is nothing routine about how the Oilers' goaltending has developed over the course of the final. Skinner and Pickard have each been hung out to dry by turnovers, mistakes and missed coverages.

They have also made some unexpected stops along the way to keep this series going.

“They’ve both been amazing," veteran winger Corey Perry said. "It doesn’t matter who’s in the net or who’s back there. We have trust in both of them.”

Maurice, who has coached more games in the NHL than anyone but nine-time Stanley Cup champion Scotty Bowman, has made it clear he knows nothing about goaltending and has no interest in learning about it. But he has defended all the goaltenders in this final between “two really powerful offensive teams” with plenty of star power.

Still, Bobrovsky has the ability to swing it in Florida's direction with another of the performances his team has come to expect from him.

"His ability to focus is trained — maybe it’s a talent," Maurice said. “If one gets by him that he doesn’t like, it has nothing to do with what’s going to happen next.”

