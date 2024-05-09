Sports

OG Anunoby won't play and Jalen Brunson is questionable for the Knicks in Game 3 against the Pacers

Pacers Knicks Basketball New York Knicks' OG Anunoby (8) drives past Indiana Pacers' Obi Toppin (1) during the second half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in New York. The Knicks won 130-121. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — OG Anunoby won't play for the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Friday night because of a strained left hamstring, while Jalen Brunson is questionable with his sore right foot.

Brunson returned from his injury after missing the second quarter to lead the Knicks to a 130-121 victory on Wednesday for a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers. But Anunoby was hurt in the second half after scoring a career playoff-high 28 points, leaving the Knicks' injury-depleted frontcourt without yet another starter.

The forward limped off the court holding the back of his leg after appearing to get injured attempting a fast-break layup in the third quarter.

The Knicks are 26-5 this season with Anunoby in the lineup, which he joined after being acquired from Toronto on Dec. 30.

All-Star forward Julius Randle was already out for the rest of the season after shoulder surgery, and the Knicks lost key reserves Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic during the playoffs.

