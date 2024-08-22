NWSL reaches new collective bargaining agreement that adds more money for players, ends draft

NEW YORK — (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League and its players have reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement that eliminates the draft, guarantees all contracts, provides for parental leave and childcare benefits and promises more money for the players.

The deal that extends the current contract with the NWSL Players Association by four years has no maximum salary; the minimum salary will rise from $48,500 in 2025 to $82,500 in 2030, the last year of the new CBA. It includes a base salary cap of $3.3 million per team in 2025 that will rise to $5.1 million in 2030 but also includes a revenue-sharing model that could increase the cap even more.

Mental health services and mental health leave policies will be broadened, and charter flights will be allowed for up to six legs per season. Team medical and training staffs will also increase.

“The NWSL prioritized terms to ensure that the league can attract, develop and retain the most talented players in the world,” Chief Sporting Director Tatjana Haenni said. “Soccer is a uniquely global game with roots in every country, and the new CBA allows us to offer the world’s most elite training and playing environment, giving players the ability to succeed at the top national and international competitions.”

The league said nearly all end-of-season competition bonuses — such as those awarded for the NWSL Shield and Championship and the Golden Boot — will double, beginning in 2027. The bonus for the NWSL’s Most Valuable Player award will quadruple.

The deal brings the NWSL owners into line with FIFA transfer rules that require player consent for all trades, whether intra-league or inter-league. Players will have unrestricted free agency.

The deal also allows for more games per year and promises to make players more accessible to the fans and media.

“Given our vision to be the best league in the world, we determined that this was the right time to align with global standards and achieve long term labor peace,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “Our new agreement revolutionizes the game, raises standards, and innovates the business.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.