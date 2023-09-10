Sports

Novak Djokovic wins the first set of the US Open final against Daniil Medvedev

US Open Tennis Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won the first set 6-3 against Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open men's final.

Djokovic started quickly in search of what would be his 24th Grand Slam singles title, breaking Medvedev's serve in the second game en route to a 3-0 lead.

Their meeting Sunday is a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev won in straight sets that day for his lone Grand Slam title, denying Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.

The match is being played with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium because of the potential for more bad weather.

___

AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!