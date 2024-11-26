Sports

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown won't return for 2025 season

By AARON BEARD
Wake Forest North Carolina Football North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, center, reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) (Chris Seward/AP)
By AARON BEARD

North Carolina coach Mack Brown — the leader among all active Bowl Subdivision coaches in wins — won't return for the 2025 season.

The school announced the move Tuesday with a statement from athletic director Bubba Cunningham, who had informed the 73-year-old College Football Hall of Fame member that there would be a coaching change. Brown is set to coach the regular-season finale on Saturday against rival N.C. State, though a decision hasn't been made about whether Brown will coach a bowl game.

Brown, who has three years remaining on his contract, said Monday he intended to return for a seventh season in his second stint with the Tar Heels. Brown also coached at Texas and won the 2005 national championship there.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!