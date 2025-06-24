Sports

Noah Syndergaard signs a minor league deal with the White Sox

White Sox Syndergaard FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

CHICAGO — (AP) — Noah Syndergaard will attempt to make a comeback with the Chicago White Sox, who have signed the veteran right-hander to a minor league deal.

Syndergaard has reported to the team's spring complex in Glendale, Arizona, the White Sox confirmed Tuesday.

The 32-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2023, when he was cut by Cleveland. He went 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 combined starts for the Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers that year.

Nicknamed “Thor” for his long blond hair and 6-foot-6 frame, Syndergaard debuted for the New York Mets in 2015 and won a World Series start that season. He was an All-Star in 2016, but injuries have sidetracked his career.

Syndergaard is 59-47 with a 3.71 ERA in eight major league seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!