No. 1 Jannick Sinner moves into the third round at the US Open, Hurkacz and Korda ousted

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jannik Sinner surged into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, beating Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner dropped the first set in his opening match in New York but didn't encounter much trouble facing his second straight American on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Italian earned his 50th victory of the season, including his ATP Tour-leading 30th on hard courts.

Sinner beat Michelsen for the second time this month, having also won a second-round match in Cincinnati shortly before it was revealed that he tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March.

Another Italian, Jasmine Paolini, played just three points before advancing when Karolina Pliskova appeared to injure her left foot. The No. 5-seeded Paolini, who reached the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon, advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time.

No. 7 seed Hurbert Hurkacz was eliminated in straight sets by Jordan Thompson, and No. 16 Sebastian Korda was knocked out by Tomas Machac.

