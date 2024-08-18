Sports

Niewiadoma wins women's Tour de France by 4 seconds overall after Alpe d’Huez thriller

Cycling Tour de France Women Overall winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland sprints to the finish line to retain her yellow jersey in the eighth stage of the Tour de France Women cycling race with start in Le Grand-Bornand and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong/AP)

ALPE D'HUEZ, France — (AP) — Polish rider Kasia Niewiadoma did just enough in a thrilling battle with rival Demi Vollering on the iconic Alpe d’Huez to win the women’s Tour de France by four seconds overall.

Vollering was part of a breakaway Sunday with fellow Dutch rider Pauliena Rooijakkers after the Col du Glandon. She accelerated powerfully in the final stretch to win the eighth and final stage.

But Niewiadoma finished fourth to narrowly clinch her first Tour title, with an overall time of 24 hours, 36 minutes, 7 seconds.

