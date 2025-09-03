NHL to implement a playoff salary cap beginning this season, AP source says

The NHL will implement a playoff salary cap and remove team dress code requirements beginning this season, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the decisions had not been announced.

The league and Players' Association agreed to those changes as part of a new collective bargaining agreement that begins in September 2026.

The sides opted to make the playoff cap and dress code policy adjustments immediately rather than waiting another year. Teams will be required to submit a cap-compliant 20-player roster for each playoff game.

Several teams over the past decade have used the lack of a postseason cap to win the Stanley Cup or make a deep run, with players on long-term injured reserve not returning until the first round. Chicago did so with Patrick Kane in 2015, Tampa Bay with Nikita Kucherov in 2021, Vegas with Mark Stone in 2023 and Florida with Matthew Tkachuk this past year, going on to become champions, and it was all allowed under the current CBA.

Extending the regular season to 84 games from 82, reducing the maximum length of contracts and other changes will go into effect in 2026-27. Until Sept. 15, 2026, players can re-sign with their own teams for up to eight years or join another for up to seven — and that will go to seven and six, respectively.

