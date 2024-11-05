NFL trade deadline: Teams have one more chance to improve their roster before a playoff run

NFL teams have one more chance to bolster their roster for a playoff run.

The Chiefs (8-0), Bills (7-2), Ravens (6-3) and Jets (3-6) have already added playmakers, acquiring wide receivers over the past month. The Vikings (6-2) filled a big need on the offensive line last week and the Cardinals (5-4) got defensive help on Monday.

The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. More players will be switching uniforms.

Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby and Saints four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore are among the biggest names who could be on the move.

The Detroit Lions, who were looking for an edge rusher following star Aidan Hutchinson's leg injury, are getting defensive end Za'Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Tuesday. The Browns, already looking to rebuild in a disappointing season, are sending Smith and a seventh-round pick in 2026 to the Lions (7-1). In return, Cleveland is getting a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

Other teams who could use another player to pressure the quarterback include the Falcons (6-3), Broncos (5-4) and Vikings. The Texans (6-3), Packers (6-3), Rams (4-4) and Seahawks (4-5) have to be looking for offensive line depth.

Losing teams are the likely sellers and there’s plenty of them in that category. A whopping nine teams have just two wins through Week 9.

Two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City has been a top buyer and could still be shopping. The Chiefs already added three-time All-Pro receiver D’Andre Hopkins and edge rusher Josh Esche.

Hopkins made his presence felt in Monday night’s 30-24 overtime victory over Tampa Bay. He caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns in his second game with Patrick Mahomes.

The Jets acquired three-time All-Pro Davante Adams three weeks ago. He caught seven passes for 91 yards and one TD in New York’s 21-13 win over Houston last Thursday.

Amari Cooper had a TD reception in his first game with Buffalo two weeks ago. Diontae Johnson played 17 snaps in his debut with Baltimore, a 41-10 win over Denver.

Left tackle Cam Robinson had a solid first start in Minnesota’s 21-13 victory against Indianapolis. Arizona picked up outside linebacker Baron Browning from Denver for a sixth-round pick, a day after taking over first place in the NFC West.

The NFL pushed the trade deadline back an extra week this year, giving teams more time to improve their rosters.

“I don’t feel like it’s as big a shift in that as maybe I thought it might to see, OK, you’re not seeing a team dump players, and as you see a narrative in some other sports,” Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. “But what I do see and feel is maybe teams really competing thinking our league is built so closely and designed with parity in mind. So, if you can make a move to change your roster or think this player would really add value, I think that’s the biggest difference.”

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed.

