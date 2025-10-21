The NFL could see another worst to first turnaround this season

The NFL can see another worst to first turnaround this season.

Through seven weeks, two teams that finished last in 2024 are leading their division. Overall, seven teams that missed the playoffs last season have at least four wins.

The New England Patriots are leading the AFC East at 5-2, including a big win at Buffalo, a year after going 4-13 under Jerod Mayo. Mike Vrabel has brought a winning culture to New England and Drake Maye has developed into an elite quarterback in just his second season.

The San Francisco 49ers are leading the NFC West at 5-2, including a road win over the Los Angeles Rams. They were 6-11 last season.

And, the 49ers are doing it despite a slew of injuries to key starters. Mac Jones is 4-1 filling in for Brock Purdy even though most of the starting wide receivers are injured and All-Pro tight end George Kittle sat out five games.

The defense lost four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and star edge rusher Nick Bosa to season-ending injuries. Yet, Kyle Shanahan’s team finds ways to win.

Since 2002, when the NFL switched to eight four-team divisions, 25 teams have gone from worst in their division one season to first the next. The Texans were the last team to do it in 2024. The Patriots and 49ers could increase that total.

The Indianapolis Colts (6-1) finished 8-9 last season and lead the AFC behind Daniel Jones’s passing and Jonathan Taylor’s running.

The Chicago Bears (4-2) have won four in a row under new coach Ben Johnson and are one victory away from matching last season’s total.

The Carolina Panthers (4-3) have won three straight and also are one victory from matching their total in 2024.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) already have equaled last season’s win total.

Detroit’s disruptive defense

Despite missing their entire starting secondary, the Lions shut down Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 24-9 victory on Monday night.

It’s one of the best defensive performances by any team this season.

All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and reserve safety Avonte Maddox (hamstring) and cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and D.J. Reed (hamstring) were out. Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch sat out with a suspension. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin left the game with an injury.

Yet, Lions defensive backs Arthur Maulet, Amik Robertson, Thomas Harper, Erick Hallett and Ya-Sin contained Tampa Bay’s receivers and frustrated Mayfield, who was an MVP favorite coming into the game.

Mayfield finished 28 of 50 for 228 yards with one TD and one interception for a season-worst 66.1 passer rating.

Dak attack

Dak Prescott is off to an impressive start and the Dallas Cowboys have the most exciting offense in the NFL. They lead the league with an average of 390.6 yards per game and are third in scoring at 31.7 per game.

The Cowboys need that scoring because their defense — without Micah Parsons — is last in the league, though the unit played better in a 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

A healthy Prescott is playing like the guy who was MVP runner-up in 2023 instead of the one who struggled through eight games last year before a hamstring injury ended his season. He has 1,881 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions for a 107.6 passer rating.

The addition of wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams has boosted Dallas’ offense. Pickens was outstanding during CeeDee Lamb’s three-game absence.

If the defense can build off its success against Washington and continue to improve, the Cowboys can stay in the mix because Prescott and the offense are going to score a lot of points.

___

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.