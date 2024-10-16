Newly acquired wide receiver Davante Adams expected to play for Jets on Sunday night vs. Steelers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Davante Adams will likely make his debut for the New York Jets on Sunday night at Pittsburgh.

The star wide receiver was acquired from Las Vegas on Tuesday and interim Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that Adams would participate in the team's walkthrough and should play against the Steelers.

“I think so,” Ulbrich said. “Yep.”

Adams missed the Raiders' past three games with a hamstring injury that coincided with his request to be traded. While making a surprise appearance during quarterback Aaron Rodgers' weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Adams said he was expecting to play.

“I’m feeling great, man,” Adams said. “Fortunately, I’ll be able to roll.”

That means he and Rodgers will immediately renew their on-field connection, which was one of the greatest quarterback-wide receivers in recent NFL history. Adams caught 615 passes from Rodgers for 7,517 yards and 68 touchdowns during eight seasons together in Green Bay. That's the most in all three categories between any combination of active players.

The 31-year-old Adams caught 103 passes last season for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns for the Raiders. It was his fifth 1,000-yard season in six years, broken up only by the 997 yards he had in 2019.

Adams caught 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in three games with Las Vegas this season.

He'll join a suddenly crowded Jets wide receivers group that includes Garrett Wilson, who leads New York with 41 receptions, Allen Lazard, Mike Williams, Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles and rookie Malachi Corley. There are some questions as to how new offensive play caller Todd Downing will be able to find roles for everyone while also integrating Adams into the system.

“It's a really cool problem to have,” Ulbrich said. “It's going to give us an opportunity to have more flexibility where we move these guys around. Sometimes it'll be based upon the route concepts, sometimes the matchups, but it gives us a lot of freedom to play around with where these guys line (up).”

Williams, a free agent signing last offseason, has been slow to develop a rapport with Rodgers. He was the intended receiver when Rodgers threw interceptions on the Jets' last offensive series in losses to Buffalo and Minnesota. Rodgers said Williams was in the wrong spot on the throw that was picked off by Taron Johnson on Monday night.

Adams' arrival, in particular, clouds Williams' role in the offense.

“Talked to Todd about it yesterday and this morning, and fortunately, Todd is very good at marking the plays for certain guys and making sure that everybody has a part of this offense,” Ulbrich said. “So, Todd is on it. Every guy will be integrated and every guy will get his touches and his (opportunities) and every guy will be featured, at times.”

Injuries

Ulbrich said Rodgers was sitting out the walkthrough Wednesday while resting his banged-up left ankle. The 40-year-old quarterback was limited during the team's first two practices last week before fully participating last Saturday. Ulbrich said Rodgers should practice Thursday and be fine to play Sunday.

Cornerbacks D.J. Reed (groin) and Michael Carter II (back) weren't expected to practice Wednesday and could miss the game.

