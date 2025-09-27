New Zealand storms to bronze in Women's Rugby World Cup with 6-try blitz against France

LONDON — (AP) — New Zealand bowed out of the Women's Rugby World Cup in style after slamming six tries against France to win the bronze medal at Twickenham on Saturday.

Rebounding from their semifinal defeat to Canada, their first loss in a knockout match in 34 years, the world champion Black Ferns won 42-26 in the curtain-raiser to the England-Canada final.

Winger Braxton Sorensen-McGee, the 18-year-old sensation at her first World Cup, scored her 10th and 11th tournament tries, the second highest tally in World Cup history. Only retiring teammate Portia Woodman-Wickliffe scored more; 13 in 2017.

Renee Holmes was the player of the match for a 17-point haul, including five goalkicks from eight off the tee.

New Zealand led 39-7 after an hour then suddenly dropped off tackles and France scored three tries in 10 minutes to flanker Lea Champon and backs Gaby Vernier and Emilie Boulard.

France also scored the opening try by scrumhalf Pauline Bourdon Sansus from an inside pass by retiring co-captain Marine Menager.

But the lead lasted only four minutes as New Zealand co-captain Ruahei Demant ran onto an inside pass from Sylvia Brunt and angled to the posts.

Risi Pouri-Lane had to make a try-saving tackle on Bourdon Sansus then New Zealand scored three tries in the last eight minutes before halftime.

Brunt crashed over then played give-and-go for Holmes to cap a brilliant string of running passes; and right on the interval lock Laura Bayfield supported some superb stepping by Jorja Miller for 26-7.

Sevens superstar Miller and Sorensen-McGee are up for the breakthrough player of the year award, and the latter showed off her credentials in the second half.

Following a dummy and left-foot step, she glided 30 meters to the try-line. Then moments after Woodman-Wickliffe was replaced to huge acclaim, Sorensen-McGee took an offload from center Stacey Waaka and dived in beside the right corner flag.

