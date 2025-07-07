New York Knicks hire Mike Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Knicks hired Mike Brown on Monday, turning to the two-time NBA Coach of the Year after firing Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks offered the job to Brown last week and announced Monday that he would be taking over the team that reached the Eastern Conference finals last season for the first time in 25 years.

They decided to fire Thibodeau despite that and eventually picked Brown, who wasn't out of work long after getting fired by the Sacramento Kings during last season.

Brown had led the Kings to the postseason in 2023 — their first appearance since 2006 — and was voted the Coach of the Year. He also won the award in Cleveland, where he led the Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals.

