New Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs says he's ahead of schedule with rehab, eager to produce

The years of Stefon Diggs being one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL have probably passed.

But the 31-year-old believes he still has plenty to offer as he prepares to embark on his latest stop: New England.

"I look forward to getting back on track,” said Diggs, who was introduced with the Patriots on Friday after signing a free-agent deal that is reportedly for three years and $69 million, with $26 million guaranteed.

After posting six straight 1,000-year receiving seasons for Minnesota and Buffalo, the one-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler was dealt to Houston in a blockbuster trade from the Bills last April. He had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games in his first season in Houston, but his lone year with the Texans was cut short when he tore the ACL in his right knee in October.

Asked about the status of his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on the knee, Diggs deemed himself on track to get back to the field.

“Right now I’m ahead of schedule and trying to stay ahead of schedule,” he said. “We’ll keep playing it by ear. ... Stay healthy and the rest will take care of itself.”

Diggs is one of the Patriots' biggest free-agency acquisitions in what has been an offseason of many moving parts.

One of the top priorities for new coach Mike Vrabel and New England's front office was to improve the talent around quarterback Drake Maye heading into his second season. The Patriots had only two players — tight end Hunter Henry and Demario Douglas — tally at least 60 receptions and 600 receiving yards last season.

Diggs has had five seasons with at least 100 receptions and feels he's got the skillset to still fill the role of a No. 1 receiving option.

“I'm excited. I really look forward to it,” Diggs said of working with Maye. “It's crazy, because when you ask around he has a lot of similarities and what people say through the grapevine is he acts a lot like (Bills quarterback) Josh (Allen). That was my guy. So I look forward to meeting and connecting with him.”

The fact that the Patriots were willing to make a three-year commitment to Diggs appears to be a sign that they are comfortable that he’ll be able to be healthy contributing soon.

He said his initial interactions with Vrabel have been positive.

“I had to figure out where I wanted to be for myself and where I wanted to be for my legacy," he said. "I’ve got a lot of respect for Vrabs, what he’s done as a player and what he’s done as a coach.”

Diggs also has at least some tangential connections to Vrabel's coaching staff. Texans receivers coach Ben McDaniels is the brother of New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

But like everything, as he prepares to get to work with his fourth NFL team, Diggs said he's ready to attack his new situation head on.

“Football is football. ... I’ll get used to it. I’ll figure it out. Whatever it is," he said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.