New Chicago manager Will Venable takes over White Sox team that set modern record for season losses

CHICAGO — (AP) — Will Venable's first job as a major league manager is going to be a tough one.

Venable was hired by the Chicago White Sox after they set the modern major league record for most losses in a season. The team announced the move on Thursday, hours after the World Series ended.

“This is a great opportunity with a White Sox organization that is putting a lot of good things into place and laying a solid foundation for the future,” Venable said in a press release. “It’s exciting to be part of that process to help get back to the type of baseball White Sox fans are used to seeing."

Venable, who turned 42 on Tuesday, is stepping in for Pedro Grifol, who was fired in August. With Grady Sizemore serving as interim manager, the club finished with a 41-121 record.

Venable was an associate manager for Texas for the past two years. He handled daily schedule items and outfield instruction as part of his duties with the Rangers, who won the World Series in 2023.

“We want players who show up to work hard every day, but also smart baseball players who understand the nuances of the game,” Venable said. “There is a rich tradition here and a fan base that deserves winning baseball, and I am excited to do whatever I can to help.”

Venable played baseball and basketball while majoring in anthropology at Princeton. He was an all-Ivy League performer in each sport.

He was selected by San Diego in the seventh round of the 2005 amateur draft. The outfielder played for the Padres, Rangers and Dodgers in nine years in the majors, hitting .249 with 81 homers, 307 RBIs and 135 steals in 967 games.

After his playing career ended, Venable joined the Cubs’ front office in September 2017 as a special assistant to baseball operations. He also was on the team’s major league staff for three years, spending two seasons as the first base coach and one as the third base coach.

Venable also was the bench coach for Red Sox manager Alex Cora for two years before joining the Rangers.

“Will is widely recognized as one of the premium managerial candidates within the game, and we are very excited to bring him into our organization as our new manager,” White Sox general manager Chris Getz said. “He is so well thought of across baseball. Will has built a well-earned and well-deserved reputation as a successful player, front office executive, coach and associate manager.”

Venable comes from an athletic family. His father, Max, played parts of 12 seasons in the majors, and also was a minor league manager and coach. Will’s brother, Winston, played college football at Boise State and appeared in 12 games with the Chicago Bears during the 2011 season.

