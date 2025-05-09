Nelly Korda makes late run of birdies at Liberty National and shares the lead

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Defending champion Nelly Korda hit her stride late on a long and soft Liberty National, making three birdies over her last five holes for a 4-under 68 and a share of the lead Friday in the Mizuho Americas Open.

Rain and cloud cover made the course across the Hudson River from Manhattan play longer than ever, and that much was evident on the par-4 ninth hole. Korda and Jeeno Thitikul each had to use fairway metals for their approach on the 429-yard hole.

“Just have to really dial into everything that you’re doing in these conditions with it kind of being on-and-off rain and getting colder and some wind,” Korda said. “So you just have to really dial in, which we did a really good job with that.”

Somi Lee of South Korea had seven birdies in a round of 67 that was slowed by two bogeys toward the end. She joined fellow morning starter Andrea Lee (68) and Korda atop the leaderboard at 8-under 136.

Korda, the No. 1 player in women’s golf by a big margin, has yet to win this year. She won the Mizuho Americas Open a year ago for her sixth victory of the season.

Thitikul, who had a two-shot lead at the start of the round after opening with a 64, stretched her lead with three birdies in four holes before her momentum stopped. She made four bogeys the rest of the way, including a long three-putt on the ninth, for a 73.

Thitikul, No. 2 behind Korda in the women's world ranking, was in a large group at 137 that included Boutier (71), Carlota Ciganda of Spain (70) and Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia (69).

“I thought it was tough but I was excepting it to be a lot tougher,” Boutier said. “When it came down, it came down pretty hard, so that was a bit tough. I think the toughest part was how cold it got at the end. Definitely the hands were getting pretty stiff and cold, so it was a little bit harder there.”

