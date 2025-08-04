NCAA Tournament fields to remain at 68 teams in 2026, but future growth is possible

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will not expand beyond 68 teams in 2026, but future growth remains on the radar.

“Expanding the tournament fields is no longer being contemplated for the 2026 men’s and women’s basketball championships," Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement on Monday. "However, the committees will continue conversations on whether to recommend expanding to 72 or 76 teams in advance of the 2027 championships.”

NCAA President Charlie Baker has said adding teams could add value to the tournament, and he said the NCAA already has had "good conversations" with TV partners CBS and Warner Bros., whose deal runs through 2032 at the cost of around $1.1 billion a year.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.