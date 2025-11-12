NCAA puts Michigan State football on 3 years of probation for recruiting violations under Mel Tucker

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The NCAA put Michigan State's football program on three years of probation and penalized the school $30,000 plus 1.5% of the team's budget after agreeing former staff members under coach Mel Tucker broke rules regarding recruiting inducements and benefits, communication and unofficial visit expenses.

Michigan State announced on Wednesday that it had reached a negotiated resolution with the NCAA.

Due to the participation of three ineligible players, wins from the 2022 through 2024 seasons were vacated and restrictions have been placed on recruiting for three years.

“Today’s announcement brings closure to an NCAA investigation resulting from violations committed by a previous staff," Michigan State University President Kevin M. Guskiewicz and athletic director J Batt said in a joint statement. “Michigan State pursued a negotiated resolution to minimize the penalties and limit the possible impact on our current football student-athletes and staff, who were not involved in the violations. With this matter behind us, we are able to move forward, focusing on the present and future of Spartan football.”

Michigan State fired Tucker two-plus years ago, saying the coach failed to present adequate reasons why he should not be fired for cause after having what he described as consensual phone sex with an activist and rape survivor.

Jonathan Smith was hired to replace him and is 8-13 overall and 3-12 in the Big Ten in two seasons — including the vacated wins.

The embattled coach will lead the Spartans on Saturday at home against Penn State and interim coach Terry Smith in a matchup of teams with 3-6 records overall and 0-6 marks in the conference.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.