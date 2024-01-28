Sports

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver finalizing contract extension, source tells AP

By TIM REYNOLDS

Clippers All-Star Game Basketball Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, left to right, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Inglewood Mayor James Butts and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass pose for a photo at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The NBA has awarded the 2026 All-Star Game to the Los Angeles Clippers' new arena, which is set to open in time for the 2024-25 season. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Adam Silver is finalizing a multiyear extension to remain as commissioner of the NBA for several more years, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Saturday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement from the league had been made. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Silver's new deal will stretch “through the end of the decade.”

Silver is nearing his 10th anniversary in office. He took over for Commissioner David Stern, his mentor, on Feb. 1, 2014.

