Murray runs for a TD, leads Cardinals to game-winning FG and 17-15 win over Chargers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Kyler Murray ran for a 44-yard touchdown and led the Cardinals on a drive that set up Chad Ryland's 32-yard field goal as time expired, and Arizona rallied for a 17-15 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Cameron Dicker kicked his fifth field goal of the night — this one from 40 yards — to give the Chargers a 15-14 lead with 1:54 left. But the Cardinals (3-4) quickly moved into field goal range, aided by an unnecessary roughness call on Cam Hart that cost Los Angeles (3-3) 15 yards.

Arizona followed that with a bruising 33-yard run by James Conner, who finished with 101 yards on the ground. That eventually set up Ryland's short field goal and a Cardinals celebration.

It was a frustrating night for the Chargers' offense, which gained 395 yards but couldn't find the end zone. Justin Herbert completed 27 of 39 passes for 349 yards.

Dicker booted field goals of 59, 50, 28, 47 and 40 yards, the first of which tied a franchise record for distance.

Murray ran for a spectacular touchdown early in the fourth quarter, rolling to his left before turning on the jets, beating safety Junior Colston to the sideline and then coasting into the end zone for a 14-9 lead.

It was Murray's second long touchdown run in three weeks after he scored on a 50-yard sprint against San Francisco. It was also Murray's 20th career game with a touchdown pass and run.

Murray completed 14 of 26 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Dicker's 28-yarder late in the third quarter gave the Chargers a 9-7 lead. Los Angeles gained possession after stopping Cardinals backup quarterback Clayton Tune on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1. The Cardinals sometimes use Tune in short-yardage situation because he's bigger than Murray.

Arizona scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Murray to Greg Dortch in the second quarter to take a 7-6 into halftime. It was Dortch’s first touchdown catch of the season.

Dicker made two field goals in the first half for the Chargers, including the 59-yarder. That was the longest kick of Dicker's career after he previously made two from 55 yards.

Los Angeles fumbled away a pair of great opportunities early in the first quarter.

On Arizona's opening drive, Murray had a pass deflected by Khalil Mack and intercepted by Teair Tait. The 304-pound defensive lineman started running downfield, but was stripped from behind by Conner before Arizona's Michael Wilson grabbed the fumble.

Then, on the Chargers' first drive, Herbert hit Jalen Reagor for a 42-yard gain, but Arizona's Starling Thomas stripped Reagor and the ball bounced into the end zone for a touchback.

Injuries

Chargers: OLB Joey Bosa (hip) and TE Hayden Hurst (groin) were inactive.

Cardinals: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) left in the first half. LB Dennis Gardeck (knee) left in the third quarter.

Up next

Chargers: Host New Orleans on Sunday.

Cardinals: At Miami on Sunday.

