MLB umpire Pat Hoberg appealing discipline following sports betting investigation

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to discipline umpire Pat Hoberg following an investigation into a potential violation of sports gambling policies.

In a statement Friday, the commissioner's office said Hoberg has decided to appeal the penalty. MLB did not disclose the nature of the violation or the extent of the punishment.

“While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded,” the statement said.

MLB said it began investigating Hoberg during spring training this year and he was removed from the field while the probe was ongoing.

