Minnesota wins at Iowa for 1st time since 1999, beating No. 24 Hawkeyes 12-10 for Floyd of Rosedale

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — Dragan Kesich made four field goals and Minnesota won at Iowa for the first time since 1999 to snap an eight-game losing streak in the series, holding the No. 24 Hawkeyes to 12 yards in the second half in a 12-10 victory Saturday.

With the Floyd of Rosedale bronze hog statue at stake in the cross-border rivalry, Iowa appeared to take the lead with 1:21 left when Cooper DeJean fielded a punt that had bounced near the Minnesota sideline and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown. But after a replay review, DeJean was ruled to have made a fair-catch signal before fielding the punt, disallowing the return.

Iowa still had the ball, but Justin Walley intercepted Deacon Hill's pass with a minute to play.

Down 10-3 at the half, the Gophers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) held Iowa (6-2, 3-2) to minus-2 yards in the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes, ranked 130th in the nation in total offense, had 127 yards overall while Hill, making the third start of his career, fumbled twice in Iowa territory while completing just 10 of 28 passes for 116 yards.

Iowa, which had its three-game winning streak snapped, was held to 11 yards rushing after averaging 147 in victories over Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin.

Kesich had a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter, then hit from 44 and 28 yards in the third quarter. His 31-yarder with 8:33 left gave the Gophers their first lead.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers, coming off an week, found enough points against the Hawkeyes, wearing them down in the second half while taking advantage of Iowa’s offensive ineptitude. Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was 10 of 25 for 126 yards, but didn’t turn the ball over.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ offensive problems haven’t shown signs of improving, and a defense that was wearing down in the second half couldn’t find a way to stop the Gophers. Iowa enters an off week in the Big Ten West lead, but with a lot of questions heading into the final month of the season.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Michigan State on Saturday.

Iowa: At Northwestern on Nov. 4.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.