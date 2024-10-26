Miller rushes for 2 TDs, No. 15 Alabama picks off 3 passes in 34-0 win over No. 21 Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Jamarion Miller rushed for two touchdowns and No. 15 Alabama's defense had three interceptions in a 34-0 victory Saturday over No. 21 Missouri, which played much of the game without starting quarterback Brady Cook.

The Crimson Tide (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) bounced back strongly from their second loss in three weeks. They had already lost multiple games before November for the first time since 2007 but took this one over after the Tigers (6-2, 2-2) lost Cook to an upper body injury late in the first half.

It was 6-0 at the time.

Jalen Milroe was 16-of-26 passing for 215 yards for Alabama. He also ran for 50 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown when he bounced off a blocker and reversed field and a 32-yarder to set it up.

Miller scored on runs of 3 and 11 yards and Justice Haynes had a 35-yard touchdown run.

Pyne was 6-of-12 passing for 42 yards with the three interceptions. Cook had just 30 passing yards when he was injured. Alabama preserved its second shutout of the season with a late goal-line stand.

Pyne's first pass was intercepted and returned 31 yards by Malachi Moore. That resulted in the only touchdown of the first half on Miller's 3-yarder for a 13-0 lead.

The two teams were a combined 0 for 12 on third-down conversions in the first half. But Alabama finally started piling up yards to outgain Missouri 486-239, including 271 yards on the ground.

The Takeaway

Missouri: Had its playoff hopes squashed after opening in the top 10. The offense sputtered with Cook and was worse without him. Running back Nate Noel was also out with an injury.

Alabama: Kept its playoff chances alive with only one more game remaining against a team currently ranked.

Poll implications

Alabama could move closer to a return to the top 10. Missouri's string of 20 consecutive weeks in the rankings figures to end.

Up next

Missouri: hosts Oklahoma on Nov. 9 after an open date.

Alabama: at No. 8 LSU on Nov. 9.

