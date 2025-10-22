Milan-Cortina 2026 unveils official posters for Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

MILAN — The Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic organizing committee on Wednesday unveiled two official posters for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games — bold graphic depictions that officials said were meant to represent "the character of the destinations."

Posters have been commissioned for the Olympics since the early 20th century, becoming a piece of Olympic history. This year's designs are the work of Italian artists Olimpia Zagnoli and Carolina Altavilla.

Zagnoli's "Olympic Vision,'' a brightly colored poster for the Feb. 6-22 Games, features a central figure looking through glasses fashioned as Olympic rings against the backdrop of white mountain caps. Zagnoli said her poster captures both her hometown Milan's sense of style and Cortina's mountain location, while celebrating spectators and athletes alike.

Altavilla's untitled poster for the Paralympic Games (March 6-15) depicts all six Paralympic Winter sports pulsing with movement and in a clash of pinks, blues and chartreuse. An image of Milan's Duomo cathedral sits in foreground, and the athletes are crowned by three curved, comma-like symbols dubbed "Agitos," Latin for "I move."

Large versions of the posters will be on display along with the official torches at Milan's Triennale design museum and other sites during the Winter Games. Smaller versions sell for 35 euros (nearly $41.)

The Milan-Cortina organizers previously released 10 artistic posters by five female and five male artists over the summer, also on display at the Triennale.

