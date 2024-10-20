Michael Kopech to open bullpen game for Dodgers against Mets in Game 6. Freddie Freeman out for LA

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Michael Kopech will start Game 6 of the National League Championship Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who plan to send a parade of relievers to the mound in an attempt to win their record 25th NL pennant.

The right-hander opens Sunday's bullpen game at Dodger Stadium against the New York Mets, who trail the best-of-seven series 3-2.

“Just feel that it’s the best chance to put up a zero in the first inning and then move forward,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “We’re going to deploy a lot of different guys.”

Kopech last pitched on Wednesday in Game 3, which was his lone appearance in the NLCS. He got the win, striking out one batter in one scoreless inning. He has appeared in five playoff games, allowing one hit and walking two while striking out six in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Kopech came to the Dodgers from the Chicago White Sox at the July trade deadline as part of a three-team trade. In 24 games for the Dodgers, Kopech was 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA, 29 strikeouts and six saves in 24 innings.

Kopech was one of several well-rested Dodgers relievers heading into the game.

All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman won't be in the Dodgers lineup. He's been struggling with a sprained right ankle and was replaced by Max Muncy, who will bat fifth.

“He just felt, we felt, that giving him another day is best for him,” Roberts said. “Just doesn’t feel like himself.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.