Medvedev, Yastremska advance to the Australian Open semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Daniil Medvedev outlasted ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open for the third time in four years.

In a grueling match containing numerous rallies of more than 20 shots, Medvedev held off a comeback attempt from Hurkacz to advance after three hours, 59 minutes.

Medvedev will play either No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz or sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev, who play later Wednesday, for a place in a semifinal on Friday.

It is a seventh major semifinal for Medvedev.

Medvedev looked on course for a four-set win when he led 4-2 in the fourth set but Hurkacz raised his game to take it to a decider. But the Russian took the vital break in the seventh game of the fifth set and scrambled over the line.

Earlier, Dayana Yastremska reached her first Grand Slam women's singles semifinal after beating Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4.

The 93rd-ranked Ukrainian, who had to qualify for the main draw, wrapped up the victory in 78 minutes as she set up a match with either 12th-ranked Zheng Qinwen or Anna Kalinskaya in the last four.

The Ukrainian is only the second qualifier to reach the women’s singles semis at the Australian Open in the Open era, after Christine Storey in 1978.

“It’s nice to make history because at that time I was not born, I’m 2000,” she said. “I’m super-happy, very tired.”

Noskova beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek on her way to the quarterfinals.

