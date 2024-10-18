Sports

Max Muncy becomes first player to reach in 12 straight plate appearances in single postseason

NLCS Dodgers Mets Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy celebrates his home run against the New York Mets during the ninth inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy became the first player to reach base in 12 consecutive plate appearances during a single postseason.

Muncy had a single and three walks in his first four plate appearances in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against the New York Mets on Thursday night. The streak ended when he struck out against Danny Young in the eighth.

Muncy's streak included two singles, two homers and eight walks.

The 34-year-old, a two-time All-Star, hit .232 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs during the season.

