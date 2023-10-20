Sports

Marte hits walk-off single in ninth, D-backs beat Phillies 2-1 and close to 2-1 in NLCS

By DAVID BRANDT

NLCS Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith celebrates after scoring the game winning run past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on a single by Ketel Marte during the ninth inning in Game 3 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By DAVID BRANDT

PHOENIX — (AP) — Ketel Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a walk-off single in the ninth inning, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Thursday and close to 2-1 the NL Championship Series.

On the verge of falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, Arizona tied the score on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s RBI double.

Gurriel opened the ninth with a leadoff walk off Craig Kimbrel, stole second and took third on Pavin Smith's infield single.

Gurriel was thrown out at the plate by shortstop Trea Turner on Emmanuel Rivera’s hard-hit grounder as the Phillies played the infield in. Geraldo Perdomo walked after falling behind 1-2 in the count and Marte — one of the few Diamondbacks who has looked comfortable at the plate this series — hit a liner that fell in front of center fielder Johan Rojas, sending the D-backs onto the field in celebration.

Bryce Harper had put the Phillies ahead in the seventh when he scored on Ryan Thompson's wild pitch.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!