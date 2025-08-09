Mariano Rivera sustains what Clemens says was an Achilles injury in Yankees Old-Timers' Day game

NEW YORK — (AP) — Mariano Rivera was hurt playing center field during the Yankees' Old-Timers’ Day Game on Saturday and former teammate Roger Clemens said baseball's career saves leader sustained an Achilles tendon injury.

In his lone at-bat, Rivera singled off former teammate Andy Pettitte and easily ran to first base. During an at-bat by Willie Randolph, Rivera took a step and fell to the ground in shallow center field behind second base.

The Yankees did not have an immediate update following their 5-4 win over the Astros.

During an interview with WFAN broadcaster Suzyn Waldman, Clemens said Rivera hurt his Achilles tendon.

“It was a fun day until we heard about Mariano. Mariano hurt his Achilles,” Clemens told Waldman. “I don’t know what was going on. We all thought it was a hamstring, but I think it’s a little worse than that. I think he’s at the hospital now. Unbelievable.”

The 55-year-old Rivera was playing in the game for the second time and the exhibition was played for the first time since 2019, when he hit an inside-the-park homer in his debut.

The event commemorated the 25th anniversary of the 2000 championship team, the last team to win three straight World Series titles. Clemens was a first-time attendee at the event, which had captain Derek Jeter give a short video message when he was introduced following Rivera.

Before the event, Rivera said he intended to speak with struggling reliever Devin Williams.

Rivera tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in May 2012 while shagging fly balls in batting practice in Kansas City. He returned for his final season in 2013 and finished as baseball’s career saves leader with 652 and posted 42 postseason saves.

In 2019, the 13-time All-Star was unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame by getting all 425 votes in balloting conducted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He helped the Yankees win five World Series titles and seven American League pennants.

