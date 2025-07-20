Marcus Smart will sign with the Lakers after getting a buyout from Wizards, AP source says

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Veteran guard Marcus Smart will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after receiving a contract buyout from the Washington Wizards, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Wizards had yet to announce their buyout of Smart. The standout defender and two-way contributor excelled for the rival Boston Celtics for nine seasons before spending the past two years with Memphis and Washington.

Smart will get a two-year, $11 million deal with the Lakers to join their supporting cast around Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Los Angeles filled its biggest offseason need earlier this month by signing center Deandre Ayton.

Smart was the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 for the Celtics, who reached the NBA Finals that season and made nine consecutive playoff appearances during his tenure. He is a three-time member of the All-Defense first team, and he was a regular starter for Boston in his final half-decade with the team before he was traded to the Grizzlies in 2023.

Because of injuries, the 6-foot-3 Smart has played in just 54 games over the past two seasons since leaving Boston, and he averaged just 20 minutes per game last season when healthy. He played in only 15 games after joining the Wizards last February as part of a three-team trade involving Jake LaRavia, who signed with the Lakers in free agency this month.

Smart has never averaged more than 13.1 points per game while playing in more than half of his team’s games in a season, but the Lakers undoubtedly covet his defensive contributions to a roster already featuring strong scorers. Smart will have ample opportunity to play a significant role for the Lakers, who needed another strong point-of-attack defender after losing Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets in free agency.

Smart, Ayton and LaRavia are the major offseason additions to the Lakers, who lost in the first round to Minnesota last spring after their seismic midseason trade to acquire Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles has managed to keep its core intact apart from Finney-Smith, even resigning backup center Jaxson Hayes.

James picked up his $52.6 million player option to return for his record 23rd NBA season, but agent Rich Paul has been vocal about James' desire for the Lakers to be a serious championship contender in the upcoming season.

