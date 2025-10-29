Manny Pacquiao hints at possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao has hinted a rematch of his 2015 blockbuster with Floyd Mayweather Jr. could be on the cards next year.

“Right now we have a lot of negotiations about my next fight — there’s a possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather,” Pacquiao told a news conference Wednesday. “There’s a lot of ongoing negotiations right now, so it’s hard to plan what fight I’m going to post. I’m waiting for the final negotiation."

A world champion in eight divisions from flyweight to super welterweight, Pacquiao was enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June.

A month later, he emerged from retirement and fell just short of regaining a title at the age of 46, with Mario Barrios retaining the WBC welterweight championship after a majority draw.

Pacquiao initially retired in 2021 with a record of 62-8-2 with 39 KOs, fighting in some of the biggest blockbusters of the 2000s. He said he'd always sought the toughest opponents so he could continue testing himself.

He also served his country as a senator from 2016-22.

Pacquiao lost to Mayweather in 2015 in a bout that had been billed as the "fight of century," but he later disclosed he'd been hampered by a shoulder injury.

“I’d love to have another fight, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather," Pacquiao said. "So I hope that in the negotiations, we can understand each other and we can negotiate well.”

Mayweather, 48, could be in for a busy 2026.

CSI Sports, the live boxing production company, last month announced an exhibition between unbeaten Mayweather and Mike Tyson next year. No date or site was provided in the announcement.

In the meantime, Pacquiao will be focusing on the next generation.

His son, Jimuel Pacquiao, will make his pro debut against American Brendan Lally on Nov. 29 in California.

“I’m excited, but I’m worried about my son," the former senator said. "He started late ... but that is his passion, so I will support him. I’m praying for him for a safe fight.”

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.