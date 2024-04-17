Man City and Real Madrid Champions League quarterfinals match goes into extra time

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — The Champions League quarterfinals second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid has gone into extra time after a 1-1 draw in regulation at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The match was tied 4-4 on aggregate after the first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid last week.

Rodrygo fired 14-time champion Madrid ahead in the 12th minute with a twice-taken effort from close range to beat City goalkeeper Ederson on the rebound.

City dominated the game from then on, with Kevin De Bruyne leveling in the 76th by lifting a shot high into the net from close range.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.