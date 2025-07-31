Léon Marchand tries to break his own 200 IM world record at the swim worlds in Singapore

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Léon Marchand of France is out to break his own world record in Thursday's 200-meter individual medley at the swimming world championships in Singapore.

If you missed it, Marchand only set the record on Wednesday in the semifinals at the worlds — 1 minute, 52.69 seconds. That shattered the old mark of 1:54.00 held by American Ryan Lochte since 2011.

Of course, Marchand's victory is almost assured. The only question is by how much. A four-time gold medalist a year ago in the Paris Olympics, Marchand will share the stage on Day 5 with Canada's Summer McIntosh.

McIntosh will go for her third medal in Singapore, this time in the 200 freestyle. Elizabeth Dekkers of Australia and American Regan Smith are the main rivals. She has already won gold in the 200 IM and 400 freestyle.

McIntosh is bidding for five individual gold medals in Singapore after winning three individual Olympic gold medals in Paris.

Yu Zidi, the 12-year-old Chinese swimmer, is the eighth-fastest qualifier in the field as she tries to reach the podium. She was fourth in the 200 IM.

Three other finals are on the day's program and the Americans have shots. The United States has won only three gold medals in Singapore with the team battling a stomach bug picked up in training camp in Thailand. Head coach Greg Meehan has suggested team health is improving.

In the men's 100 freestyle, American Jack Alexy and Romanian David Popovici were the quickest qualifiers. Popovici has already won the 200 free in Singapore. He was the gold medalist at 200 in Paris, and took bronze in the 100.

American Regan Smith has the quickest time in the 50 backstroke followed very closely by Lauren Cox of Britain, American Katharine Berkoff, and Wan Letian of China.

The last final of the day is the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

