Man United wins chaotic match against Chelsea and Liverpool remains perfect

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 in a chaotic Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday and ease pressured on coach Ruben Amorim.

Both teams went down to 10 men in the first half after Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and United midfielder Casemiro were sent off.

Before his dismissal, Casemiro scored what proved to be the decisive goal. Amorim's team had only one win in four rounds going into the match.

Earlier, defending champion Liverpool maintained its 100% start to the season with a 2-1 victory against Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Perfect Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch scored and assisted to help improve Liverpool to 5-0.

Victory came despite some sloppy periods in the second half, when Idrissa Gueye pulled a goal back for Everton.

Liverpool has won five consecutive home games against the Blues for the first time since 1937. Everton has not won a match at Anfield attended by fans since 1999, its only victory since then behind closed doors in 2021 during the pandemic.

Everton manager David Moyes remained winless in 23 games at Anfield with the Toffees, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham.

Liverpool’s top two summer signings, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, entered as second-half substitutes, Wirtz in the 61st and Isak in the 67th.

Gravenberch put Liverpool ahead in the 10th when Mohamed Salah lofted a one-hop pass into his path. The defensive midfielder extended his right leg and on the half volley lifted the ball over the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Gravenberch made a perfect through-pass in the 29th and Hugo Ekitike slotted the ball through Pickford's legs and inside the far post.

Gueye scored on a long-range shot after Iliman Ndiaye tapped back Jack Grealish's cross. About to turn 36 next Friday, Gueye became the second oldest Everton player to score in a Merseyside derby behind 37-year-old Sam Chedgzoy in 1926, according to Opta.

Pressure mounting

In another bad day for West Ham coach Graham Potter, his team lost for the fourth time in five games, going down at home to Crystal Palace 2-1.

Former Chelsea coach Potter has won just six times in 25 games since being hired in January and has lost 14 of them.

The subject of insulting crowd chants at London Stadium, Potter said, “I didn’t hear it. I understand the frustration, but there’s nothing I can say."

He lasted only seven months at Chelsea and there has already been speculation in the British media about potential replacements, including former Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo and West Ham icon Slaven Bilic.

When asked if he thought he had the backing of the club hierarchy, Potter said: "I’ve no reason to think not. But I also understand the environment and the results.”

Tyrick Mitchell scored a 68th-minute winner for Palace after Jean-Philippe Mateta's opening goal was canceled by Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham was 18th in the standings with three points.

Wolves still last

It's even worse for Wolverhampton after losing at home to Leeds 3-1.

Vitor Pereira's team was in last place and still looking for its first points after five games.

Pereira signed a new contract at the club this week, but it looks like he's set for a tough season.

Defeat came despite Ladislav Krejci firing Wolves ahead inside eight minutes. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal for Leeds since his move from Everton in the summer.

Anton Stach and Noah Okafor also got on the score sheet for the newly promoted team.

Spurs fightback

Trailing 2-0 at Brighton, Tottenham came back to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari looked like putting Brighton on course for only its second win of the season. But Richarlison halved the deficit before halftime and an own goal from Jan Paul van Hecke in the 82nd secured a point for Spurs.

It's the second time this season Brighton has squandered a lead late on, having conceded a stoppage time equalizer in the 1-1 draw with Fulham on the opening day.

Ange Postecoglou got his first point as Nottingham Forest coach in a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

