Lions-Falcons preseason game ends early after serious injury to Detroit's Morice Norris

ATLANTA — (AP) — Detroit safety Morice Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes and taken off the field in an ambulance during the Lions' preseason game Friday night against Atlanta, with the game ending with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run.

Norris was hurt with 14:50 to go trying to tackle Nathan Carter.

“We’re just praying for Mo and ask that everybody prays for him,” said Lions coach Dan Campbell, who said he had “positive information” from hospital.

“He’s breathing. He’s talking. He has some movement,” Campbell added.

When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and then held the ball as players from both teams stood at the line of scrimmage and the clock continued to run. Finally, with 6:31 left, an official announced the game had been suspended “per New York.”

The Lions led 17-10 when played was stopped.

Campbell and Falcons coach Raheem Morris made the decision to not finish the game.

“Raheem Morris is a class act,” Campbell said. “He's the ultimate class act. We agreed it just didn't feel right to finish that game.”

Lions quarterback Kyle Allen said the decision to not finish the game was easy to make.

“I don't think anyone on that sideline wanted to play,” Allen said. “We weren't part of that decision but you could look in anyone's eyes and see that.”

