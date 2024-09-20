Laver Cup is 2-2 after Fritz and Shelton win doubles from Alcaraz and Zverev

BERLIN — (AP) — American pair Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton edged Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in doubles to tie the Laver Cup after the first day Friday.

Alcaraz and Zverev, who faced each other in the French Open final three months ago, had a point for 5-4 in the second set but lost it and the game, and Fritz and Shelton served out to win 7-6 (5), 6-4.

That left Team Europe and Team World at 2-2 with two more days to go in a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup.

Team World won the opening match when Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina topped Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4.

Ruud, ranked No. 9, made 20 unforced errors and just 11 winners.

Cerundolo improved his record against Ruud to 4-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled Team Europe even by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4. Kokkinakis ousted Tsitsipas at the U.S. Open but Tsitsipas was far more comfortable indoors.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov then beat Chile's Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) after more than two hours.

Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to 13 points wins. The tournament ends on Sunday.

Earlier Friday, the Laver Cup and the ATP tour announced a five-year extension to their existing agreement.

