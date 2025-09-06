Kyle Konrardy's late 54-yard field goal gives No. 16 Iowa State 16-13 win over Hawkeyes

AMES, Iowa — (AP) — Kyle Konrardy kicked a 54-yard field goal with 1:52 left to give No. 16 Iowa State a 16-13 win over Iowa on Saturday, the Cyclones' second straight victory against their in-state rival and third in four years.

Konrardy kicked a 54-yarder in the final seconds last year to beat the Hawkeyes 20-19.

“You win football games when your best players make the best plays in key moments,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “When you've got a guy like Kyle, you just trust him.”

His winning kick this time came after Rocco Becht led the Cyclones on a grinding 55-yard drive that chewed 6 1/2 minutes off the clock. Tamatoa McDonough sacked Mark Gronowski twice on Iowa's last possession, with the Hawkeyes (1-1) turning the ball over on downs.

Iowa State (3-0) won the CyHawk Trophy in Ames for the first time since 2011.

“There's no instant gratification,” Campbell said. “The reality is having the consistency, and having a plan to build and give your kids the best chance to be successful.”

Konrardy's field goals of 44 and 27 yards put the Cyclones up 6-0, and Jeremiah Cooper's 24-yard interception return set up a short touchdown pass to Benjamin Brahmer to make it 13-3.

“It's all in my fundamentals,” Konrardy said. “I'm blessed to have the opportunity, but it was great offense and great defense all round.”

Gronowski moved the Hawkeyes 85 yards in 16 plays late in the half, bulling into the end zone from the 2 to pull Iowa to 13-10 at half. Drew Stevens' 36-yard field goal tied it 13-all late in the third quarter.

Gronowski was 13 of 24 for 83 yards and Jaziun Patterson led the Hawkeyes with 60 yards on 11 carries.

“We didn't do enough today to beat a good football team,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I don't think it had anything to do with our preparation or our effort. The series has been decided at the end of the game the last couple years, and there were several opportunities that we didn't cash in.”

The Takeaway

Iowa: The Hawkeyes are still waiting for Gronowski to find his footing. The South Dakota State transfer is just 21 of 39 for 127 yards and a touchdown through two games.

Iowa State: The Cyclones' past six wins in the series have been by a total of 15 points.

Up next

Iowa hosts UMass on Saturday.

Iowa State visits Arkansas State on Saturday.

