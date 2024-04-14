Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, gifts exclusive sneakers to LA Dodgers on Mamba Day anniversary

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers received some special footwear Saturday, courtesy of Kobe Bryant's widow.

On the eighth anniversary of Bryant's last NBA game, Vanessa Bryant gave members of the Dodgers exclusive sneakers in a team color scheme from the late basketball star's signature Nike line.

The club posted a thank you message to Vanessa Bryant with photos of the sneakers on the social media platform X, and shared video on Instagram of players opening their new Nike Kobe 6 LA Dodgers PE shoes.

Betts said he was going to wear them every day, and manager Dave Roberts said: “These are ridiculous. I’m going to rock these with Mamba pride.”

Bryant scored 60 points for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Utah Jazz at home in the last game of his career on April 13, 2016, often referred to as Mamba Day in a nod to his Black Mamba nickname.

He died in a helicopter crash at age 41 on Jan. 26, 2020.

