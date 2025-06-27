Knapp shoots 11-under 61 for Rocket Classic 18-hole record, marking 4th tournament record in 2 days

DETROIT — (AP) — Jake Knapp shot an 11-under 61 to break a Rocket Classic record that stood for less than a day, becoming the first PGA Tour player to break 60 and shoot a 61 or lower in the same season.

Knapp started the second round 130th in the 156-player field after opening with a 72. He surged into contention Friday with nine birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round.

“I was just probably upset all night and this morning, so I think that maybe helped a little bit,” he said.

Knapp, ranked No. 99 in the world, is the only player on the tour to shoot 61 or better in two rounds this season.

He shot a 59 — one off the tour scoring record of 58 set by Jim Furyk in 2016 — at the Cognizant Classic four months ago, when he broke the tournament scoring record before cooling off and finishing tied for sixth.

Knapp broke the 18-hole record at Detroit Golf Club that was set Thursday in the first round when Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy both shot a 62.

“I feel like when I start making birdies, I want to make more,” Knapp said. “I was even kind of thinking about 59 when I stuck it close on my third to last hole.”

