Kelsey Mitchell scores 38 points, Fever rally from 21-point deficit to beat Sun 99-93 in OT

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 34 of her career-high tying 38 points after halftime, Lexie Hull hit a corner 3-pointer with 44.9 seconds to play and the Indiana Fever rallied from 21 points down and beat the Connecticut Sun 99-93 in overtime on Sunday.

Odyssey Sims had 19 points and seven assists, and Natasha Howard added 18 points for Indiana (19-16). Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Mitchell scored all of Indiana's points — including back-to-back 3-pointers — in a 10-4 run to open overtime before Hull's 3 made it 97-90.

Marina Mabrey scored 27 points and Tina Charles 21 for Connecticut (6-27). Saniya Rivers had 15 points and a career-high five blocks, Aneesah Morrow finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Leïla Lacan had a season-high 14 assists to go with seven points.

Sims made back-to-back layups to give Indiana a 4-1 lead 53 seconds into the game. But, the Sun scored the next 12 points to take the lead until Mitchell made a layup to open the scoring in overtime. Morrow made a layup about 2 1/2 minutes into the third quarter that gave Connecticut its biggest lead at 54-33 and the Sun led 74-60 with 6:25 left in regulation.

Mitchell converted a three-point play that made it 82-all with 44.7 seconds left. Charles made a turn-around jumper in the post before Boston answered with a short jumper that eventually forced overtime.

Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham left the game in the second quarter due to a knee injury and did not return.

Caitlin Clark (groin) missed her 13th consecutive game for the Fever.

The Sun plays at Washington on Tuesday. The Fever host Minnesota on Friday.

