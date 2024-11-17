Kansas upsets No. 7 BYU 17-13, handing the Cougars their first loss of the season

PROVO, Utah — (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 169 yards, Dylan Neal ran for two touchdowns and Kansas upset No. 7 BYU 17-13 on Saturday night to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season.

The Jayhawks (4-6, 3-4 Big 12) beat ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks for the first time in school history. Neal surpassed 4,000 yards rushing in his career, finishing with 52 yards on the ground.

Jake Retzlaff threw for 192 yards for BYU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 6 College Football Playoffs). LJ Martin ran for 76 yards for the Cougars , who were held to a field goal in the second half.

Trailing 13-10 entering the fourth quarter, Kansas went ahead on Neal's 3-yard run.

Daniels quick-kicked on fourth-and-14 at the BYU 36 but, when Jakob Robinson dove to secure the ball, it squirted out of his arms. Quentin Skinner pounced on the loose ball at the 3 to set up the go-ahead score.

BYU drove to the Kansas 15 with two minutes left. The Cougars turned it over on downs when Chase Roberts was tackled 3 yards short of a first down with 46 seconds left.

Takeaways

Kansas: The Jayhawks took care of the ball and made smart decisions against an opportunistic BYU defense that ultimately forced only one turnover.

BYU: A turnover prevented a potential go-ahead score before halftime. A second one led to a late Kansas lead.

Poll implications

BYU will likely drop out of the Top 10.

Up next

Kansas: Hosts Colorado on Saturday.

BYU: At Arizona State on Saturday.

