Juventus fires coach Massimiliano Allegri for his outburst toward the refs in the Italian Cup final

TURIN, Italy — (AP) — Juventus fired coach Massimiliano Allegri on Friday for his ugly outburst toward the referees in the Italian Cup final. Juventus has two games left in Serie A.

Allegri lost his cool in stoppage time when he grew angry at a decision, ripped off his jacket and earned a red card for sarcastically applauding the referee. Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 for the trophy on Wednesday.

Juventus said in a statement that Allegri’s behavior “was not in line with Juventus’ values.”

Allegri was suspended for two matches and fined 5,000 euros ($5,400) by the Serie A league judge for his behavior.

The league judge’s report said Allegri “acted aggressively” and used insulting language and gestures toward the referees.

Aside from the Italian Cup trophy, Allegri's firing follows a disappointing season at Juventus, which has fallen to fourth place in Serie A and was banned from European competition due to a false accounting case.

