Justin Rose coping with the 'torment' of Masters close call

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — (AP) — The farther Justin Rose drove from Augusta National only made him realize how close he came to winning the Masters.

His phone kept buzzing on the way to Hilton Head Island, one text after another, all of them with the same message that applauded his remarkable rally and offered commiseration and condolences for his runner-up finish to Rory McIlroy.

Rose started the final round seven shots out of the lead, too far back to think about winning. He made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 66. He was in a sudden-death playoff. He lost on a great shot by McIlroy, who hit gap wedge to 3 feet for birdie.

It was a lot to process.

“A lot of outpouring from people with a lot of positive comments coming at me, so trying to absorb that, trying to absorb the week,” Rose said Wednesday at the RBC Heritage. “But at the same time, looking at my phone and just wishing there was a different message there.”

This is a path he knows well.

Rose had a two-shot lead with six holes to play in the 2017 Masters when Sergio Garcia — like McIlroy, a good friend — made a most improbable rally to force a playoff and beat Rose on the first extra hole.

Rose was classy in defeat that day in 2017. He lovingly patted Garcia's cheek, they embraced, and then Rose tapped Garcia on the heart. He knew what it meant for a talented Spaniard who had played 70 majors before winning.

He was equally gracious on Sunday, telling McIlroy when it was over he was happy to witness such a momentous occasion of the career Grand Slam.

It still hurts.

He searched for the right words. Rose was proud of how he played to match the low score of the final round with a 66. In one of those must-make moments in a major, he poured in a birdie on the last hole. There was a lot that went right. But there was no green jacket.

“Just sort of ... don't know what the right word is,” he said. “Tormented, probably, by the thought of what might have been.”

He joined Ben Hogan as the only player to lose a playoff twice at the Masters, and it might have stung worse for Rose because both his losses were in sudden-death. He now has had at least a share of the lead after 12 rounds at the Masters, fourth on the list behind Jack Nicklaus (19), Arnold Palmer (18) and Gary Player (12), who have combined to win 13 green jackets.

He has 23 wins worldwide, including a major at the U.S. Open and an Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. He also has the distinction of congratulating a Masters champion on the 18th green three times in the last 10 years — Jordan Spieth in 2015, Garcia in 2017, McIlroy on Sunday.

The last time he lost the Masters in a playoff, Rose said it lingered for about a month. Sure, he made a few bogeys he'd like to have back from the final round Sunday. That's true for anyone at any golf tournament. There's still the sting of seeing someone else win.

Rose would rather look back to what followed after that 2017 loss. He went on to win three more times that year, including his second World Golf Championships title. He won the FedEx Cup the following year and rose to No. 1 in the world for the first time.

“If I look back to my best golf, 2017 August through to the end of '18 is probably the most consistently good golf that I’ve ever played,” Rose said. “Obviously, I was a little bit more in the prime of my career around that time, or you could argue more prime.”

Rose, who turned pro as a teenager in 1998, will be 45 at the end of July.

“But I don’t see any reason why that can’t be the same this time around," he said. “I'm working well. I'm working hard. I'm feeling good about my game. I've been saying all year that my game is good. I've just got to make sure that I’m playing consistently well enough to give myself those opportunities, because majors come around ... only four times a year.”

Rose can't help but think how little it would take for him to be going to the PGA Championship next month at Quail Hollow with a shot at the career Grand Slam himself — briefly tied for the Sunday lead at Royal Troon, a playoff loss at the Masters.

“The last two majors I’ve been right there and been beaten by the top players in the world at the peak of their game,” he said.

What keeps him going at this stage? He will have completed his 28th year as a pro in July.

It's moments like Sunday, being in the thick of it, delivering clutch moments. There was the birdie putt on the 18th at Augusta. There was that 8-foot putt on the 18th hole at the Ryder Cup in 2023 that earned a key halve. There was that walk up the 18th at Royal Troon last summer with thousands on their feet showing appreciation.

“I’m close to kind of some seriously good stuff,” Rose said.

